Ferrari chief joins MCLAREN after shock Norris win
Fred Vasseur was swept into McLaren’s celebrations following Lando Norris’ race win in Miami.
The British driver finally won his first race in F1, after a safety car played perfectly into McLaren’s hands.
It was business as usual until Max Verstappen made an uncharacteristic mistake and hit a bollard at the Turn 14/15 chicane.
The incident triggered a Virtual Safety Car to retrieve the bollard, Verstappen pitting when the safety car ended.
Vasseur gets caught up in McLaren celebrations
However, that was not the end of the drama with Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen colliding and bringing out a full safety car.
Lando Norris, who had not yet pitted, took advantage of the slowed down cars on track to change his tyres and come out ahead of Max Verstappen.
Most impressive of all, Norris managed to hang onto his lead after the restart, and finished 7.6 seconds ahead of the champion to take his maiden victory.
Figures across the paddock have heaped praise on the Brit, including Lewis Hamilton.
“I honestly, I feel so, really happy for Lando. I just told him he needs to stay tonight! He needs to try and change his flight. He’s got to! He’s just won a race!” he said to Sky Sports.
“Such a special moment to win your first Grand Prix. Obviously I started at McLaren so really happy to see them back at the top. It’s been a long time.”
Norris also enjoyed support from an unlikely source, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.
The Frenchman was seen spraying champagne over the McLaren team, despite being rivals for second in the championship.
Vasseur also posed for a team picture, in a papaya cap placed backwards on his head.
He may not have defected to McLaren professionally but during the celebrations seemed like part of the team.
