FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP

Daniel Ricciardo has received two penalties at the Italian Grand Prix as his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was forced to retire his RB.

It has been a nightmare outing for RB so far at Monza, with Ricciardo involved in an incident with Nico Hulkenberg during the opening lap.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment ahead of Italian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Verstappen wants Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off track

The Australian squeezed the Haas who was forced off the track, with the RB star receiving a five-second time penalty as a result.

Ricciardo's Monza woes did not end there, and was awarded a 10-second penalty following a mistake during his pit stop.

An RB mechanic touched the front wing of Ricciardo's car before he had served his original penalty, prompting a punishment from the stewards.

RB have had a disastrous start to the Italian GP

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo endure nightmare start at Monza

In addition to his incident with Ricciardo, Hulkenberg was also involved in a collision with Tsunoda at the first corner on lap six.

The Haas star damaged his front wing, who this time was at fault for the incident as Tsunoda was forced retire from the race.

Hulkenberg received a 10-second time penalty for the collision, and must fight back through the field to recover the lost time.

READ MORE: F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty

Related