close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP

FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP

FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP

FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP

Daniel Ricciardo has received two penalties at the Italian Grand Prix as his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was forced to retire his RB.

It has been a nightmare outing for RB so far at Monza, with Ricciardo involved in an incident with Nico Hulkenberg during the opening lap.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment ahead of Italian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Verstappen wants Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off track

The Australian squeezed the Haas who was forced off the track, with the RB star receiving a five-second time penalty as a result.

Ricciardo's Monza woes did not end there, and was awarded a 10-second penalty following a mistake during his pit stop.

An RB mechanic touched the front wing of Ricciardo's car before he had served his original penalty, prompting a punishment from the stewards.

RB have had a disastrous start to the Italian GP

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo endure nightmare start at Monza

In addition to his incident with Ricciardo, Hulkenberg was also involved in a collision with Tsunoda at the first corner on lap six.

The Haas star damaged his front wing, who this time was at fault for the incident as Tsunoda was forced retire from the race.

Hulkenberg received a 10-second time penalty for the collision, and must fight back through the field to recover the lost time.

READ MORE: F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty

Related

Daniel Ricciardo Haas Yuki Tsunoda Nico Hulkenberg Monza RB
F1 Results Today: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut

  • 2 hours ago
F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty
Latest F1 News

F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

Italian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut

  • 2 hours ago
Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen ‘no longer has a future at Red Bull’ - GPFans’ Italian Grand Prix Hot Takes

  • 54 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP

  • 3 hours ago
Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen wants Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off track

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment at Italian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x