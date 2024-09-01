FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP
FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP
Daniel Ricciardo has received two penalties at the Italian Grand Prix as his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was forced to retire his RB.
It has been a nightmare outing for RB so far at Monza, with Ricciardo involved in an incident with Nico Hulkenberg during the opening lap.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment ahead of Italian Grand Prix
READ MORE: Verstappen wants Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off track
The Australian squeezed the Haas who was forced off the track, with the RB star receiving a five-second time penalty as a result.
Ricciardo's Monza woes did not end there, and was awarded a 10-second penalty following a mistake during his pit stop.
An RB mechanic touched the front wing of Ricciardo's car before he had served his original penalty, prompting a punishment from the stewards.
Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo endure nightmare start at Monza
In addition to his incident with Ricciardo, Hulkenberg was also involved in a collision with Tsunoda at the first corner on lap six.
The Haas star damaged his front wing, who this time was at fault for the incident as Tsunoda was forced retire from the race.
Hulkenberg received a 10-second time penalty for the collision, and must fight back through the field to recover the lost time.
READ MORE: F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen ‘no longer has a future at Red Bull’ - GPFans’ Italian Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 54 minutes ago
F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty
- 2 hours ago
FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen wants Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off track
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment at Italian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct