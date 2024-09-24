F1 legend hints at 'UPSETTING' Newey departure reason

Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull had been quite the talk of the paddock since he announced his decision to leave in May of this year.

Although he technically remains within the Red Bull family until early 2025, he stopped working on their machinery instantly after the announcement, and has already confirmed his next destination in Formula 1.

After months of deliberation over which constructor Newey would best align with, Aston Martin announced the design guru would be signing with them for 2025 and beyond.

The move presents quite the challenge as Lawrence Stroll's outfit, who currently sit fifth in the constructors' standings, aim to fight for championships under Newey's watchful eye.

As Red Bull's chief technical officer, Newey has produced machinery responsible for bringing home seven drivers' championships and six constructors' titles, but now appears to be looking for more of a challenge once again.

Adrian Newey has had eighteen successful years with Red Bull

Christian Horner's Red Bull have faced a downturn in performance throughout 2024

Why did Adrian Newey leave Red Bull?

The reason for Newey's Red Bull exit has been the subject of much speculation, with the 65-year-old himself stating he'd become tired and physically needed a break after debating leaving the team for some time.

The fallout of his Aston Martin announcement has been rather messy, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stating that the team had celebrated his signing 'slightly prematurely' given that Newey technically still works for him.

Former F1 boss Eddie Jordan has now weighed in on the discussion, speaking on the Formula For Success podcast.

Adrian Newey will leave a huge gap when he departs for Aston Martin

When asked why Newey decided to finally leave the Red Bull family, Jordan replied: "Who’s to know? Maybe he saw something a couple of months, a year ago, that was either upsetting him, or some road of technical belief as to where the team should go that he didn’t agree with, which certainly hasn’t come out now.

"But when you see what’s happening with Max [Verstappen], who’s to say that there was something happening in the car, in the team, that Adrian wasn’t happy with?

"I don’t know that answer."

