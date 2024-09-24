Verstappen makes 'WRONG sport' claim in outrageous RB star offer

A hilarious exchange between Max Verstappen and one of his Formula 1 colleagues has ended with the reigning champion making an unusual offer.

Verstappen was in a jovial mood during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, so jovial that some of his comments led to strict punishment from the FIA.

The Dutchman saw his lead at the top of the drivers' standings take another hit at last weekend's Singapore GP, with Lando Norris storming to victory by over 20 seconds.

Just 52 points separate the two drivers as the season hurtles towards its conclusion, but given that the defending champion has failed to win on each of his previous eight outings, Norris is the man with the momentum heading into the upcoming races.

Max Verstappen is coming under increasing pressure from Lando Norris

It's been a frustrating campaign for the defending champion

F1 pair to meet on the court?

Verstappen's struggles are not unique, with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez also suffering a dramatic loss in form - and confidence - in recent months and the team falling behind rivals McLaren in the constructors' championship.

Despite pressure weighing heavily on the Milton Keynes-based squad to rescue their faltering season, Verstappen had time for a joke with one of his colleagues in Singapore.

Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen joked in Singapore

His light-hearted back-and-forth with fellow driver Yuki Tsunoda prompted several laughs from the press in attendance, as the duo discussed a potential future battle in another sporting environment.

"You're in the wrong sport, man, we have to play basketball," Verstappen said during the Singapore press conference. "You can be on my shoulders."

"That would be great, huh?," Tsunoda replied as he considered the bizarre offer put before him.

Verstappen's next press conference appearance would see him form a silent protest at punishment he received for swearing when discussing his RB20's performance.

