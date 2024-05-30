Kelly Piquet parties it up despite Verstappen failure
Kelly Piquet appeared to enjoy her time at the Monaco Grand Prix - despite her partner enduring a miserable few days at the iconic circuit.
The daughter of Formula 1 legend Nelson Piquet was in the principality last weekend to support her partner Max Verstappen, as the Dutchman looked to earn a third win at the venue.
However, the three-time world champion could only qualify in sixth, and was powerless to improve on Sunday at a track notorious for its lack of overtaking opportunities.
Home favourite Charles Leclerc coasted to victory to clinch his first victory in Monaco, and in doing so, closed the gap to Verstappen by 31 points at the top of the drivers' standings.
Verstappen's dip in form continues
The disappointing result further highlighted Verstappen's struggles in recent weeks, having been beaten by Lando Norris in Miami, before being put under significant pressure once again by the McLaren star in Imola .
As speculation surrounding the future of the Red Bull driver continues, the Dutchman's focus will be on achieving a return to form at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.
Despite seeing her partner suffer on-track in Monaco, Piquet attended a number of glamourous off-track events over the weekend.
The 35-year-old took to social media to post several pictures of her highlights, as she partied on yachts and watched live music.
On her Instagram page, the Brazilian model wrote: "Late nights, great vibes".
