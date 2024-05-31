close global

Verstappen warning given as Red Bull statement released over star driver's future - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has claimed that Sebastian Vettel has asked about making an incredible return to Formula 1 - but has given him a firm warning around Max Verstappen.

Red Bull F1 release STRONG statement over Verstappen exit talks

Red Bull have issued a firm but hilarious statement regarding the rumours that Max Verstappen could leave the team.

Russell insists Hamilton exit 'GOOD' for Mercedes

George Russell has revealed he thinks it is ‘good’ that Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes at the end of 2024.

Brundle claims Red Bull performance decline caused by SHOCK news

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has offered his assessment on the recent dip in form from Red Bull.

Huge Hamilton TRANSFORMATION revealed in F1 24

Gamers across the world are once again stepping into the virtual shoes of their Formula 1 heroes following the release of F1 24.

F1 News Today: F1 title winning star AXED as Mercedes make key driver decision
F1 Today

F1 News Today: F1 title winning star AXED as Mercedes make key driver decision

  • 3 hours ago
Ricciardo future to be decided as F1 team makes BIG decision - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo future to be decided as F1 team makes BIG decision - GPFans F1 Recap

  • May 30, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen warning given as Red Bull statement released over star driver's future - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News

Leclerc blasts 'disaster' F1 24 game amid RETIREMENT consideration

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: F1 title winning star AXED as Mercedes make key driver decision

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Russell insists Hamilton exit 'GOOD' for Mercedes

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen admits information fears over Red Bull chaos

  • Yesterday 20:58
Latest F1 News

Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Wolff

  • Yesterday 19:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

F1 Standings

