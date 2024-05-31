Verstappen warning given as Red Bull statement released over star driver's future - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has claimed that Sebastian Vettel has asked about making an incredible return to Formula 1 - but has given him a firm warning around Max Verstappen.
Red Bull F1 release STRONG statement over Verstappen exit talks
Red Bull have issued a firm but hilarious statement regarding the rumours that Max Verstappen could leave the team.
Russell insists Hamilton exit 'GOOD' for Mercedes
George Russell has revealed he thinks it is ‘good’ that Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes at the end of 2024.
Brundle claims Red Bull performance decline caused by SHOCK news
Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has offered his assessment on the recent dip in form from Red Bull.
Huge Hamilton TRANSFORMATION revealed in F1 24
Gamers across the world are once again stepping into the virtual shoes of their Formula 1 heroes following the release of F1 24.
Latest News
- 1 hour ago
Leclerc blasts 'disaster' F1 24 game amid RETIREMENT consideration
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: F1 title winning star AXED as Mercedes make key driver decision
- 3 hours ago
Russell insists Hamilton exit 'GOOD' for Mercedes
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen admits information fears over Red Bull chaos
- Yesterday 20:58
Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Wolff
- Yesterday 19:56
