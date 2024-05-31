Huge Hamilton TRANSFORMATION revealed in F1 24
Huge Hamilton TRANSFORMATION revealed in F1 24
Gamers across the world are once again stepping into the virtual shoes of their Formula 1 heroes following the release of F1 24.
There's been an official annual release of the F1 game every year going back to 2009, and even then the 1990s and much of the 2000s were still a boom time for F1 video games.
After spending much time as a PlayStation exclusive around 25 years ago, the series has expanded its reach to gamers across multiple platforms over the years, offering a realistic simulation experience for F1 enthusiasts.
Thanks to significant advancements in technology since the series first hit stores, the game's graphics have improved drastically, with some of the sport's most iconic stars being recreated in digital form.
2012 was the first year in which F1 focused heavily on driver visual profiles, including the likes of Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.
Big changes since 2012
Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, also featured in the 2012 edition, but the Brit's likeness in the game has certainly changed since then.
At the time, Hamilton was with McLaren during what was his final season with the team, before moving to Mercedes the following year.
Fast-forward to 2024, and the 39-year-old is preparing to move on again - this time to Ferrari - where he will replace Carlos Sainz.
His depiction in F1 24 offers a last chance for fans to play as the 103-time race-winner while sporting the black and grey of Mercedes, with the star set to make the switch to red in 2025.
