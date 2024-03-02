F1 in astonishing FREE giveaway for fans to celebrate new season

An exciting giveaway has been offered for PlayStation users ahead of the start of the new Formula 1 season.

It comes as F1 heads to the Bahrain International Circuit this weekend to kick off a mammoth record-breaking season in which 24 races will make up the calendar across 21 different countries.

Fans of EA Sports' F1 games will have driven around the Bahrain track on multiple occasions over the years, with it being the season-opening race for the fourth consecutive season.

While the next game in the series, F1 24, has recently been given an official release date, the previous edition - which gave fans the chance to drive around the stunning Las Vegas street circuit for the first time - is still a very popular game.

Now, PlayStation have offered their premium members the chance to trial the game for free throughout the month of March.

EA Sports bought the F1 games series back in 2021

A key highlight for fans of F123 has been driving around the stunning Las Vegas track

Free F1 video game available for PlayStation customers

Perfectly in time for the start of the new season, F1 fans will be able to drive around in Max Verstappen's extremely dominant RB19 car, and try to set stunning lap records around picturesque tracks such as the Belgian GP.

Or, start a 'My Team Career Mode', and find out what it's like to be owner, team principal and driver at your very own F1 team, hiring drivers past and present from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to the late, great Ayrton Senna.

That, of course, is if you have any time whatsoever to do anything else other than consume F1, with three races in March kicking off what is set to be a brilliant season, and heaps of news off the track keeping fans engaged.

