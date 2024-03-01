F1 Qualifying Today: Bahrain GP 2024 start times, schedule and TV

The long-awaited 2024 Formula 1 season kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit for the fourth consecutive year.

A unique scheduling adjustment occurred due to the rescheduling of the second race in Saudi Arabia to March 9th, aligned with Ramadan starting on March 10th.

This shift prompted changes to the Bahrain Grand Prix schedule, with qualifying taking place on Friday rather than the usual Saturday, setting the grid for the season opener.

This strategic reshuffling ensures the smooth execution of both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races, navigating logistical challenges and adhering to scheduling constraints within the F1 calendar.

Now, the talking is over, and it's time to see if Max Verstappen will cruise to his fourth straight title - or will there be a surprise in store?

Here is all you need to know heading into the first qualifying session of the season...

Bahrain GP Qualifying - Friday, March 1, 2024

The inaugural hour-long qualifying session of the season, made up of Q1, Q2 and Q3, gets underway at 7.00pm local time and 4:00pm in the UK.

Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:

Local time: 7:00pm Friday

UK time (GMT): 4:00pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 5:00pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 11:00am Friday

United States (Central Time): 10:00am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 8:00pm Friday

South Africa: 6:00pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3:00am Saturday

How to watch the Bahrain GP live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Bahrain, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

