F1 Qualifying Today: Bahrain GP 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Bahrain GP 2024 start times, schedule and TV
The long-awaited 2024 Formula 1 season kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit for the fourth consecutive year.
A unique scheduling adjustment occurred due to the rescheduling of the second race in Saudi Arabia to March 9th, aligned with Ramadan starting on March 10th.
This shift prompted changes to the Bahrain Grand Prix schedule, with qualifying taking place on Friday rather than the usual Saturday, setting the grid for the season opener.
READ MORE: F1 boss insists Horner verdict leaves ‘questions’ and calls for NEW investigation
This strategic reshuffling ensures the smooth execution of both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races, navigating logistical challenges and adhering to scheduling constraints within the F1 calendar.
Now, the talking is over, and it's time to see if Max Verstappen will cruise to his fourth straight title - or will there be a surprise in store?
READ MORE: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast - strong winds to impact event
Here is all you need to know heading into the first qualifying session of the season...
Bahrain GP Qualifying - Friday, March 1, 2024
The inaugural hour-long qualifying session of the season, made up of Q1, Q2 and Q3, gets underway at 7.00pm local time and 4:00pm in the UK.
Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:
Local time: 7:00pm Friday
UK time (GMT): 4:00pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 5:00pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 11:00am Friday
United States (Central Time): 10:00am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 8:00pm Friday
South Africa: 6:00pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 3:00am Saturday
How to watch the Bahrain GP live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Bahrain, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
READ MORE: Journalist claims Horner ‘messages’ leaked from anonymous email account
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff pleased with 'encouraging' foundations for Mercedes
- 5 minutes ago
F1 team-mate battles: Hamilton pressure is on at Mercedes as rivals clash
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Bahrain GP 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
Horner reveals emotion after Red Bull investigation verdict
- 2 hours ago
Wolff slams Red Bull over 'vague, opaque' Horner investigation
- 3 hours ago
F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
- Yesterday 07:42