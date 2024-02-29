F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 times - Shock team top timesheets

Daniel Ricciardo topped the timesheets in FP1 in Bahrain, with the VCARBs and McLarens filling the top four slots as Max Verstappen set just the sixth fastest time of the session.

The first race 'weekend' of the season got underway on Thursday morning, with high winds and chilly temperatures providing tricky conditions for the grid.

Verstappen continued his 2023 form for complaining about his car, telling his garage that 'everything is s***' after setting the fastest lap of the first set of runs, before mithering over the feel of the car on upshifts and downshifts.

The times from the early session aren't expected to be representative of the qualifying order for Friday evening, with different track conditions and teams still looking to key their cars into the circuit.

The only small moment of technical drama came right at the start of the session, Zhou Guanyu limping into the pits after complaining to his engineers that his brakes 'didn't work', but he quickly got back on track.

George Russell has a big season coming up as he prepares to become the number one driver for Mercedes

Max Verstappen was complaining about his RB20 early on in FP1

F1 FP1 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2024

1. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - 1:32.869sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.032sec

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.244sec

4. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.314sec

5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.324sec

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.369sec

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.382sec

8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.399sec

9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.433sec

10. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.485sec

11. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.516sec

12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.544sec

13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.714sec

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.999sec

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.054sec

16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.344sec

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.938sec

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +2.275sec

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +4.608sec

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +5.069sec

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Saturday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

