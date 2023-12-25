F1 star delivers big Christmas challenge to fans with rewards up for grabs

Anna Malyon

Monday 25 December 2023 12:57

Christmas is a season of relaxation and ease, even for Formula 1 drivers. However, fans won't be able to resist going head-to-head with Lando Norris in the EA Sports F1 23 game on Boxing Day.

In a social media video posted by @EASportsF1, they revealed the news that fans will soon have the chance to challenge Norris in the game, racing on the historic Silverstone track.

Outpacing Norris's lap time at Silverstone, set at 1:29:043, offers fans the opportunity to win not only McLaren's chrome livery but also Norris's helmet on the game.

Norris, a passionate Esports enthusiast, has established his own brand, Quadrant, where he competes in the F1 game. This adds an extra challenge for fans aiming to surpass his lap time.

Norris shared some tips in the video but playfully added that he hoped fans wouldn't actually beat his time.

“I’m actually really happy with my lap, a lot better than I thought,” Norris said. “I hope you don’t beat it, but if you do, you get to win this helmet and livery, in the game.”

Thought we were done for the year? 😉

@LandoNorris has one more #F123 #ProChallenge for you at his home circuit of @SilverstoneUK 🇬🇧



From Dec 26, beat his time of 1:29:043 to unlock the @McLarenF1 @googlechrome livery and helmet ✨



Click for more info 👇 pic.twitter.com/eAKgCYIJFa — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) December 22, 2023

READ MORE: McLaren chief hits back at lack of competition in F1 claims

Norris on Silverstone

The McLaren driver also reflected on his past experiences at Silverstone, his home race, recalling that he secured his first podium at the circuit during the 2023 season.

Lando Norris took his first home podium at Silverstone in 2023

“Silverstone is one of the coolest places on the whole calendar to race,” Norris added.

“All the British fans supporting, I guess myself, but also McLaren and the team. The atmosphere and the fans is what’s the best by a mile.

“My first podium ever in Silverstone, it was a pretty magical weekend. Chrome and McLaren have a history, so to run it all off with a podium made it even cooler.”

While Norris playfully joked that he hoped no fan would beat his time on the EA F1 game, he will be hoping for the same outcome when the actual race returns to Silverstone in July 2024.

READ MORE: Newey addresses future after shock approach from rivals