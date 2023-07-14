Norris names the 'crazy BEST thing' about 'emotional' Silverstone weekend

Harry Smith

Lando Norris has claimed that the fan zone was the 'most fun' part of his immense Silverstone experience at the British Grand Prix.

The British driver was backed by a massive and passionate legion of fans who cheered the 23-year-old on in his battle with Max Verstappen and compatriot Lewis Hamilton.

Norris eventually held off Hamilton to keep hold of P2 and claim his first podium of the season, while McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri crossed the line in P4.

This could mark the beginning of an impressive period for McLaren, who were the second fastest team on pace at the British Grand Prix, ahead of Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Fan-inspired fun for Norris

Speaking during a 'LandoLog' on his YouTube channel, Norris said: "My first podium on home soil. It was incredible, one of the best days I've ever had.

"Tough, tough race, but incredible. So many of you cheering me on and shouting my name and this and that.

"So I wanna say a big thank you to every single one of you who was cheering me on and shouting for me.

"Didn't hear you, but I could see you!"

Norris took to the British Grand Prix podium for the first time last weekend

Norris went on to detail how emotional the weekend was for him, and the standout moments.

"But yeah, emotional. It was extremely enjoyable. I loved every second of it.

"Best thing was the fan stage, the whole crowd... it was crazy. Not just for me, but also for Oscar [Piastri], so it was nice to see

