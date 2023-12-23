McLaren chief hits back at lack of competition in F1 claims

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 23 December 2023

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has insisted that the Formula 1 2023 season was hugely competitive despite Max Verstappen's dominance.

The Red Bull star won 19 out of 22 races this year as the Dutchman proved to be untouchable in his RB19 rocketship.

Verstappen's vice-like grip on the sport has led to some questioning whether F1 is getting boring, with the same driver seemingly set to win the race at each grand prix.

Yet Brown has pointed at the battle behind Red Bull and Verstappen as testament to the fact that F1 still has plenty of plot-lines worth following.

Max Verstappen won 19 out of 22 races for Red Bull in 2023

Only Sergio Perez (L) and Carlos Sainz (R) stopped the Dutchman from making it a clean sweep

But Zak Brown insists that competition is still well and truly alive in F1

Brown: F1 still competitive despite Verstappen

"We face a formidable challenge next season in continuing to close the gap to the front," he penned in an open letter to the fans.

"All teams are locked in a quest for car development and greater pace that is just as fierce off the track as it is on it, but our team will rise to the challenge with its usual determination and relentless dedication...

"All year long, the battle amongst the rest of the field has been intense, which enthralled Formula 1 fans across the globe...

"Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin didn’t make it easy for us, but we pushed at every race on each and every lap, resulting in a thrilling finish where the final positions in the FIA Formula 1 constructors’ world championship were only decided at the 23rd — and last round — of the season.

"Never before have five different teams scored seven podiums in the same season, which just goes to underscore the competitive nature of the grid this year."

