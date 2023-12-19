Piastri puts pressure on McLaren as Red Bull rumours swirl

Tyler Rowlinson

Oscar Piastri is hoping for more progress from McLaren in 2024 amid rumours of him and his team-mate, Lando Norris, being linked with moves away.

The Woking-based outfit have one of the most exciting driver line-ups on the grid in Piastri and Lando Norris, with the latter having been at the team for five years and coming off the back of his best season in F1 to date, finishing sixth in the standings with 205 points.

But despite Norris being the main figure in McLaren’s operation, Piastri burst onto the scene with what has been argued as the best rookie season since Lewis Hamilton, with the future looking bright for the team.

Oscar Piastri was named Rookie of the Year for 2023

His team-mate Lando Norris had hi best season in F1 to date

Piastri wants more progress from McLaren

The young pair are now attracting interest from their rivals, and Piastri is hoping the team can continue from where they left off in the second half of the 2023 season.

"I think as a team we've tasted a lot more success in the second half of the year," the Aussie said, as per The Mirror.

"I think we're fully expecting next year to go into the year fighting for more, or at least making our good weekends we've had this year every weekend. But I'm sure Mercedes and Ferrari have the same idea.

"So we will try our best, definitely try and start it a little better than we did this year.

"For myself, I feel like I've got much more experience under my belt. And hopefully I can use that for whatever position we find ourselves in."

Red Bull have expressed an interest in both McLaren drivers

The McLaren duo have their futures secured for a couple more years, with Norris contracted until 2025 and Piastri recently penning a new deal until 2026 - and the team are looking to offer more fresh terms to fend off potential bidders.

Red Bull have held a keen interest in the development of Norris for many years and team boss Christian Horner has also spoken publicly about his admiration for Piastri.

With Sergio Perez out of contract after the 2024 season, it looks increasingly likely that there could be an opening in the team, so the next 12 months will be key for McLaren if they are to keep their star drivers long term.

