McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for rising star driver

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 20 September 2023 12:20

McLaren have announced a new contract for rookie driver Oscar Piastri, tying the Australian to the team until the end of the 2026 season.

Piastri has impressed in his debut season in Formula 1, keeping his more experienced team-mate Lando Norris on his toes and taking an impressive fourth place at the British Grand Prix.

His new extension means that McLaren's young drivers are locked down as a pair until the end of the 2025 season, a boon for the resurgent team as their competitors begin to sniff around.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said in a team statement: "I’m delighted to be continuing our partnership with Oscar through to the end of 2026. He’s an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it’s fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term.

Piastri: This contract coming so soon means a lot

"Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turnaround we’ve had so far this season. He’s fit into the team brilliantly and is really valued by the whole McLaren Racing family. I’m excited to see how he continues to grow both on and off track."

Signed on the dotted line and staying with McLaren for three more years! ✍️



Hear from Oscar, Zak and Andrea on today's news. 👇 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 20, 2023

Piastri himself added: "I am thrilled to be extending my partnership with McLaren for many years. I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there.

"The welcome that I have received and the relationships that I have built make this feel like home already. The team’s consistent commitment in me has made me feel incredibly valued and the desire from the team for me to be part of its long-term future made this an easy decision. To be wanted like that and for the team to show so much belief in me after just half a season, means a lot."

