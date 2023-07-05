Ex-Premier League ace SLAMS 'boring' F1 in shocking Verstappen outburst

Joe Ellis

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that he would not go to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, even if tickets were only £5, due to Max Verstappen's 'boring' dominance of the sport.

The former England and Aston Villa striker had gotten into the sport in the aftermath of the epic 2021 title battle between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton – but he no longer finds it interesting.

The talkSPORT pundit even claimed that he would rather watch the cricket at home than F1 in person after the highly controversial second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's.

Agbonlahor put Verstappen's utter domination of the 2023 season down as a major reason for him turning off the sport.

Verstappen winning is boring

“I’d rather watch the cricket than Formula 1,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“I find Formula 1 boring now, I mean people are asking ‘are you going to go to Silverstone?’ No, I’m not.

“I wouldn’t pay a fiver to go to Silverstone. I want to go and watch when it’s tight like when Verstappen and Hamilton were battling.

“I want to see competition, I don’t want to see Max Verstappen driving through everyone, starting last and winning, it’s boring.”

