Norris takes on YouTube sensations in HILARIOUS F1 challenge

Anna Malyon

Friday 18 August 2023 15:57

Lando Norris engages in comical Formula 1 gaming challenge against YouTube sensation the Sidemen, alongside his team Quadrant.

“Since the start of Quadrant, there has been one request everyone has been asking for and today we bring it to life,” said Norris at the beginning of the video. “It is Quadrant versus Sidemen”.

The highly anticipated challenge consisted of three on each team, Norris, Max Fewtrell and Aarava on the Quadrant side, with Vikkstar, Ethan ‘Behzinga’ and Josh ‘Zerkaa’ competing for the Sidemen.

The rules of the challenge were simple. The team that secured the highest number of wins out of the five races contested would emerge victorious.

The Gaming

Amidst the challenge, an air of chaos formed as Norris and Max attempted to sabotage Vikkstar’s race. Despite this the Sidemen were able to win this specific race.

With Norris’s unserious nature, which we have seen plenty of times within the paddock, we began to see him crashing into none other than his own teammates, cheekily laughing as he did so.

Norris also showed his inner racing driver competitiveness.

“At least we know you can’t win a race cleanly” he said when he accused the Sidemen of cheating.

It appears that being an F1 Esports racing driver requires an equivalent level of effort as being a driver behind the wheel.

“My fingers hurt so much. I was pressing the accelerator so hard on the straight” he said.

Quadrant eventually secured victory by winning three out of the five races against the Sidemen. However, their advantage could have been...having an actual F1 driver on their team.

