F1 23 driver ratings – complete list as BEST driver revealed

Dan McCarthy

Tuesday 13 June 2023 20:57

EA Sports have published their official driver ratings for the F1 23 video game due for release on Friday, with Max Verstappen perhaps unsurprisingly topping the charts.

Gamers have been eagerly awaiting the news to see what their favourite drivers are rated at, which as usual provides plenty of discussion on social media.

The Driver Ratings for #F123 have dropped 📊



Ordered by team, starting with @redbullracing and @MercedesAMGF1, here's how the 2023 grid starts off ahead of any mid-season updates 🧵 pic.twitter.com/rzjXECej02 — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) June 13, 2023

Verstappen has the highest rating, achieving a fantastic 94 out of a possible 100.

For second place, there is a big battle between two old team-mates as Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are level on 92, with the Aston Martin man's fantastic start to the season maybe giving him an extra boost.

Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, and Lando Norris are joint third on 89 points apiece, with both Carlos Sainz and George Russell one behind on 88.

READ MORE: F1 23 release date ANNOUNCED with fan favourite feature returning

Tsunoda the biggest mover in the rankings

Drivers are ranked based on four different categories and then an overall rating is calculated.

Each member of the F1 grid is ranked on "Experience, "Racecraft", "Awareness", and "Pace" and all of those, like the overall rating, are out of 100.

AlphaTauri racer Yuki Tsunoda is the most improved driver from F1 22, climbing eight points to 83 while Lance Stroll has gone up six points to 84.

Alonso's rise by two to 92 and Hamilton's fall by one meaning they are side by side, jockeying for second.

Even the dominant Verstappen has fallen slightly foul of the developers, dropping one point from 95 to 94.

F1 23 driver ratings in full

Max Verstappen - 94

Lewis Hamilton - 92

Fernando Alonso - 92

Charles Leclerc - 89

Sergio Perez - 89

Lando Norris - 89

Carlos Sainz - 88

George Russell - 88

Valtteri Bottas - 87

Esteban Ocon - 86

Pierre Gasly - 85

Lance Stroll - 84

Alexander Albon - 83

Yuki Tsunoda - 83

Kevin Magnussen - 81

Nico Hulkenberg - 80

Guanyu Zhou - 78

Oscar Piastri - 74

Logan Sargeant - 71

Nyck de Vries - 71

READ MORE: EA Sports REVEAL F1 23 cover stars