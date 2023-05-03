F1 23 release date ANNOUNCED with fan favourite feature returning

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 3 May 2023 17:27

EA Sports have announced that the new F1 23 game will be available to play from Friday, 16 June, with the exclusive digital Champions Edition unlocking early on Tuesday, 13 June.

Fans and gamers will be given their first chance to drive the streets of the brand new Las Vegas circuit ahead of its 'real life' Formula 1 debut in November, with Qatar's Lusail International Circuit appearing in-game for the first time too.

The popular Braking Point storyline mode will return after its now-standard year off, bringing back Aiden Jackson, as well as his Konnersport Racing Team, team-mate and protagonist Devon Butler.

The game promises tweaked handling, with 'more predictable' car behaviour and improved traction when braking, accelerating, and cornering – three areas where your tyres sticking to the tarmac is pretty helpful – as well as 35% race distance and red flags.

What they said

"The return of Braking Point allows players to immerse themselves in a racing story, with a host of new and returning characters and surprising twists," Codemasters senior creative director Lee Mather explained.

"We’re adding more race authenticity by introducing red flags and the 35% race distance, giving players more strategy and unpredictability. Our refined handling delivers more predictable behaviour and better traction to help players attack the circuit and get on the podium."

“We are delighted to continue working with EA SPORTS on creating the latest F1 game for the 2023 season," F1 managing director of commercial Brandon Snow added.

"F1 23 is another way in which we are able to give gamers and fans an additional way to enjoy and engage with the sport and a first-hand experience of being behind the wheel. The exciting addition of the Las Vegas circuit on this year’s game will provide fans with their first taste of what’s to come ahead of the inaugural Grand Prix later this year.”

READ MORE: