EA Sports REVEAL F1 23 cover stars

Amar Mehta

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:57

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris have been chosen as the cover stars for this year's edition of EA Sports' F1 23.

The trio will feature on the cover of the video game's Standard Edition, with two-time winner Max Verstappen chosen as the cover star of the Champions Edition.

The Dutchman is currently top of the drivers' championship standings as he seeks to retain his title.

An avid gamer himself, Verstappen thinks it is an 'amazing opportunity' to be fetured on the cover.

"To be on the cover is of course an amazing opportunity and something I’m very proud of," he said, as the new cover was revealed.

The new trailer for this year's edition of the F1 game will be released on Wednesday.

Last month, EA Sports announced a signup for the public closed beta of F1 23 on Twitter, which gave gamers the chance to play the game early and have their say in how the finished game turns out.

Fans had some complaints about certain aspects of last year's edition of the long-running franchise, and a public beta before release is the perfect time to iron out some of those issues for this year.

EA Sports have had the official license to make F1 games since buying Codemasters for $1.2bn in 2021, giving them a virtual monopoly on being able to use actual F1 cars and drivers on PC and consoles.

The gaming giant has continued their general trend of locking some content as paid DLC, or downloadable content – including some classic cars, like Michael Schumacher's iconic title-winning Benetton.

