Red Bull F1 release STRONG statement over Verstappen exit talks

Red Bull have issued a firm but hilarious statement regarding the rumours that Max Verstappen could leave the team.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move away amid the chaos surrounding the team since pre-season after the allegations against Christian Horner.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief reveals 'first choice' F1 star to be Verstappen team-mate

Red Bull have already confirmed the departure of Adrian Newey, who will leave the team in early 2025 and it is believed that the apparent power struggle between the team’s owners has played a factor in the legendary engineer’s decision.

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 and despite the ongoing saga, the Dutchman has insisted that ‘he has never had a reason to leave’, as he said to the media at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull

The team have already confirmed Adrian Newey will leave in 2025

Red Bull x Leeds United

Outside of the world of F1, the energy drinks giant are also ever-present in the world of football, owning RB Leipzig in Germany, Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, New York Red Bulls in the US and Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil.

And on Thursday, it was announced that Red Bull have acquired a minority stake in Championship club Leeds United, as well as becoming the team’s official shirt sponsor.

The deal comes just days after Leeds missed out on promotion to the Premier League, losing 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley Stadium in the Championship playoff final.

In a statement from Leeds, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said: “We are delighted to be an important element and partner of Leeds United. A club that is certainly one of the biggest in England and has a rich and successful history.

READ MORE: Verstappen claims Red Bull dominance coming to an end

Red Bull have acquired a minority stake in Leeds United

“The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull. We look forward to the partnership and are optimistic and energized about the future.”

Red Bull F1 also put their fans at ease with a hilarious post about the future of their star driver.

Posting on their official X account, the defending champions ‘put an end to the rumours’ and confirmed that Verstappen would not be signing for Leeds for the upcoming season, due to start in August.

READ MORE: F1 expert claims 'impressive' driver NOT in race for Red Bull seat

Related