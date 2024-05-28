Verstappen to LEAVE Red Bull? F1 pundit says he's paving way for exit

Max Verstappen has made some worrying noises about Red Bull's RB20 car according to Formula 1 pundit Ted Kravitz.

Verstappen and Red Bull have been unstoppable in recent seasons, the Dutchman winning each of the last three world drivers' titles.

He looks well on course for a fourth, too, having won five of the eight grands prix so far this season.

But he could only manage a sixth-place finish at the most recent Monaco Grand Prix, allowing Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to cut his lead at the top of the standings to 31 points.

"We went softer, stiffer everything, but the car is like a go-kart," Verstappen raged after Monaco. "It is like I am running without suspension, and just jumping around a lot.

"It is not absorbing any kerb strikes, bumps or camber changes, and in the last corner, the amount of times I almost jumped into the wall was pretty incredible.

"It is not something that is new. We have had this problem since 2022…"

Max Verstappen only finished sixth in Monaco

Ted Kravitz thinks another RBR exit is in the offing

Red Bull Disg-racing

Verstappen has long been linked with a move away from Red Bull, with the Milton Keynes team threatening to implode over the sexual misconduct accusations against team principle Christian Horner and imminent departure of chief engineer Adrian Newey.

And Kravitz thinks Verstappen's public complaints about the car built by Newey could be laying the ground for another huge Red Bull exit to come.

"Max was quite tough on Red Bull and the shortcomings of their - what we thought was a great car, this RB20 - after qualifying yesterday," he said during Ted's Race Notebook on Sky Sports.

"And again to sort of announce in the pen afterwards saying: 'Well you know, this is what's going to happen with this car, and Canada has curves that we don't like.'

"I just wonder perhaps whether Max is preparing the ground for some justification for his potential Red Bull exit…"

