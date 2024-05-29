Schumacher hints at stunning team switch for Verstappen

Ralf Schumacher believes Max Verstappen could be tempted to depart Red Bull in pursuit of a new challenge at a rival Formula 1 team.

Speculation over the future of the three-time world champion has been ever-present throughout 2024, with rumours suggesting the Dutchman may soon be looking to move on.

It has already been a tumultuous campaign for the constructors' champions off-track, with the scandal surrounding team principal Christian Horner believed to have played a part in design chief Adrian Newey opting to resign from his post.

It hasn't been plain sailing on-track either. Despite enjoying a strong start to the campaign, Verstappen has struggled with performance in recent weeks, having been beaten by Lando Norris in Miami and, most recently, finishing in the unfamiliar position of sixth spot at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old still holds a healthy 31-point advantage over Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers' standings, but his domination over the sport appears to be in jeopardy for the first time in a number of years.

Ralf Schumacher has given his verdict on where Max Verstappen could end up

What does the future hold for defending champion?

Now, former Williams driver Schumacher - brother of Ferrari legend Michael - has suggested that Verstappen may soon be ready for a fresh adventure at Mercedes.

Team principal Toto Wolff has previously admitted he would love to secure Verstappen's signature as the Austrian searches for a replacement for outgoing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will join Ferrari next season.

In an interview with Sport Bild, Schumacher claimed Mercedes would offer a unique 'appeal' as Verstappen considers his future.

"The rift and the ongoing power struggle would definitely make me think about it [moving] if I were him," the German said.

Toto Wolff would love to sign Verstappen at Mercedes

"Especially since he certainly wants to prove that he is world champion not just because he has the best car, but because he is the best driver.

"The thought of getting a team like Mercedes back on track appeals to him, and he can do it.

"Max has an incredible feel for a car - he can get two or three tenths more out of it than any other driver."

