Verstappen considering chance to join new team in 2024 season

Red Bull's defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is a man in demand.

Verstappen is understandably at the top of many a team's shopping list, with the Dutchman having won each of the last three F1 drivers' titles.

The 26-year-old also looks well on course for a fourth, having won five of the eight grands prix so far in the 2024 campaign, opening up a 31-point advantage over his nearest challenger - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

But despite the team's success, there has been plenty of trouble in paradise for the Milton Keynes-based outfit. Team principle Christian Horner has been fighting accusations of sexual misconduct, and chief designer Adrian Newey is set to leave the team at the end of the season.

Mercedes are just one of the teams looking for a new driver next season, with Lewis Hamilton already confirmed to be joining Leclerc at Ferrari, but it was put to Verstappen that he might try his hand at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Max Verstappen dropped points in Monaco

Le Mans alongside F1 could be compatible for Verstappen

Verstappen at Le Mans?

"Of course you get contacted by certain people, but of course it has to be convenient," he said following the recent Monaco GP, in which he finished a disappointing sixth.

"I also don't want to rush into a decision. With those new cars now, I think it will take at least one or two more years before it's all a little better understood."

After affirming that there are hypercar teams that would love to have him in their cars, Verstappen floated the idea of taking part in Le Mans alongside his F1 obligations.

"Depends on the preparation, whether it's possible or not," he said. "It's kind of the same as what I do on the simulator.

"That race last weekend [the virtual 24 Hours of Nurburgring, which he won] I obviously wouldn't have driven if I hadn't been able to prepare properly. I was able to do that this time.

"Of course, you can't run Le Mans and Formula 1 on the same weekend, but if it can be combined, I think it can be done during a season."

