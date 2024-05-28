Verstappen considering chance to join new team in 2024 season
Verstappen considering chance to join new team in 2024 season
Red Bull's defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is a man in demand.
Verstappen is understandably at the top of many a team's shopping list, with the Dutchman having won each of the last three F1 drivers' titles.
The 26-year-old also looks well on course for a fourth, having won five of the eight grands prix so far in the 2024 campaign, opening up a 31-point advantage over his nearest challenger - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
But despite the team's success, there has been plenty of trouble in paradise for the Milton Keynes-based outfit. Team principle Christian Horner has been fighting accusations of sexual misconduct, and chief designer Adrian Newey is set to leave the team at the end of the season.
READ MORE: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead
Mercedes are just one of the teams looking for a new driver next season, with Lewis Hamilton already confirmed to be joining Leclerc at Ferrari, but it was put to Verstappen that he might try his hand at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Verstappen at Le Mans?
"Of course you get contacted by certain people, but of course it has to be convenient," he said following the recent Monaco GP, in which he finished a disappointing sixth.
"I also don't want to rush into a decision. With those new cars now, I think it will take at least one or two more years before it's all a little better understood."
After affirming that there are hypercar teams that would love to have him in their cars, Verstappen floated the idea of taking part in Le Mans alongside his F1 obligations.
"Depends on the preparation, whether it's possible or not," he said. "It's kind of the same as what I do on the simulator.
"That race last weekend [the virtual 24 Hours of Nurburgring, which he won] I obviously wouldn't have driven if I hadn't been able to prepare properly. I was able to do that this time.
"Of course, you can't run Le Mans and Formula 1 on the same weekend, but if it can be combined, I think it can be done during a season."
READ MORE: Red Bull F1 car destroyed in BRUTAL multi-car smash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen considering chance to join new team in 2024 season
- 24 minutes ago
Mercedes chief Wolff reveals reason behind Hamilton TENSION
- 1 hour ago
Andretti reveals personal ATTACK from F1 chief was like ‘bullet to the heart’
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen demands ‘change’ at Red Bull after Monaco disaster
- 3 hours ago
F1 boss gives update on Ferrari star's future after transfer talks
- Today 13:57
Mercedes chief reveals his pick to replace Hamilton
- Today 12:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul