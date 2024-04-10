Verstappen admits feeling the LOVE from Mercedes amid future speculation
Max Verstappen has joked that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is saying 'very nice things' about him as rumours fly that Wolff would like the Dutchman to switch teams next season.
Verstappen, who is having wild success in the dominant Red Bull car, technically has a contract with the team until 2028. However, after team principal Christian Horner was accused of 'controlling' behaviour, many have speculated that a move could be in the works.
Horner denied any wrongdoing and an internal investigation cleared him of the accusations, but the resultant media circus has created rumours about Verstappen's future and about strain in the relationship between Horner and Verstappen's father, Jos.
Who will race at Mercedes F1 in 2025?
Wolff will have an empty seat at Mercedes after the season ends, as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has announced a sensational and unexpected move to Ferrari for the 2025 season. Wolff is yet to announce who will replace the British driver.
The team principal was recently spotted meeting with Jos Verstappen, which sent the rumour mill into overdrive.
Now, Verstappen has joked about Wolff's friendliness at the Japanese Grand Prix. When told about comments by Wolff that the Red Bull driver was nigh uncatchable this season, Verstappen said with a smile: “Lately Toto is being really nice, saying a lot of nice things about me."
Could the three-time world champion make a shocking move to Red Bull's rivals? Only time will tell...
