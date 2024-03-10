Jos Verstappen has revealed his expectations on Christian Horner's future at Red Bull having fallen out with the team principal in recent weeks.

Horner was recently cleared of 'inappropriate behaviour' within the team in regards to a claim from a female employee, who has been backed in the saga by Verstappen.

READ MORE: Marko 'to be SUSPENDED' after planned Red Bull meeting

Beyond supporting the accuser, Verstappen also cast doubt on Horner's ability to continue leading the team who through his son Max Verstappen once again look likely to be a dominant force throughout 2024.

Verstappen Sr. has pointed out the distraction the saga has caused, particularly for his son Max.

However, despite his feud with Horner, the former F1 driver now believes Horner is set to stay in his role at the team.

Christian Horner is under pressure at Red Bull

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are still showing good on-track pace

"All these things that are going on are having an influence on Max," Verstappen Sr. said in an interview with the Daily Mail. "He was third in the first practice, and all we hear about is Horner and what happened with his situation.

"In the press conference Horner gave the other day it was all about him and his problems when we should be talking about Max, the car, his performance and the race. I've already said I think it is causing problems if he stays."

Christian Horner is staying at Red Bull

However, Verstappen predicted Horner would remain in his position for the rest of the season due to the backing of the team owner.

"It's too late for Christian to say 'leave me alone', but he has the support of the Thai owner, so I think he'll stay on for the rest of the season. I said it would be bad if he stays, it's really not good for the team, this situation."

Verstappen Sr. and Horner were seen in a seemingly heated discussion at last week's Bahrain Grand Prix. However, the Dutch dismissed any rumours of a conflict.

"That was earlier, on Friday, before the race. He was saying to me 'Do you trust me? I will do everything for your son' and we were talking with our hands, we didn't have a fight. But on Friday we did have an argument in the office, and I walked out but, in the trailer, he came up to me and said 'Congratulations, good race'."

READ MORE: Marko makes 'interesting' claim on Newey and Verstappen exit rumours

Related