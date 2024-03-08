close global

Horner blasts 'ENOUGH' at reporters as Red Bull scandal rumbles on

Christian Horner is fed up with the intense speculation and interest into Red Bull’s investigation of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ over the last few weeks.

The Red Bull team principal and CEO remained in his role during the investigation and continues to lead the outfit at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

His team started the season in perfect style at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen took a grand slam and led a 1-2 to hand them a perfect start on track.

Red Bull dominated the Bahrain Grand Prix
Christian Horner laughs with the Verstappens
Christian Horner has been at Red Bull for 19 years

Horner: Draw a line under it

The complainant has since been suspended by Red Bull according to the PA news agency but retains the right to appeal the decision of the investigation.

Speaking about the matter in Jeddah, Horner shared the effect that it has had on himself and his family.

“I think an awful lot has been made out of this,” he said. “Obviously, it has been of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons. I think the time now is to look forward and draw a line under it.

“We are here to go racing, we are here as a Formula 1 team, and the time now is to focus on what is going on track and the performance of the cars and the drivers, where the spotlight should be during the course of a Grand Prix weekend.

“The scrutiny on my marriage - I've got a beautiful family - it's been very trying. When there [are] children involved, and family involved, it's not pretty. My wife has been phenomenally supportive. The intrusion on my family is enough. It's time to focus on why we are here.”

F1 Standings

