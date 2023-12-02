Jay Winter

Saturday 2 December 2023 20:57

In the world of Formula 1, the 2023 season will stand as a testament to the unparalleled brilliance of Max Verstappen, according to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

As the Dutch driver clinched his third consecutive drivers' world championship, amassing a staggering 575 points and aiding Red Bull in securing victory in 21 out of 22 races, Marko believes that such a season might be a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.

Speaking to oe24, Marko reflected on the 2023 season and highlighted that such a dominant year wouldn't be possible without their Dutch star.

Max Verstappen finished the 2023 season with a 290-point gap over Sergio Perez

The 'Verstappen Factor'

“We have a superb car and a highly motivated team," Marko said.

"But the decisive factor for this dominance, and more and more people are starting to understand this, is the Max Verstappen factor.

"Sergio Perez has been talked down, but he is a top driver. He just has the misfortune of having a once-in-a-century talent as a team-mate."

Max Verstappen won 10 consecutive races as he guided his RB19 to 19 Grand Prix victories

In response to comparisons with F1 legends like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, Marko remains optimistic about Verstappen's potential to leave an indelible mark on the sport.

The Austrian was asked about former F1 river Alexander Wurz's commentary on Michael Schumacher's seemingly eternal records being surpassed by Hamilton and expressed confidence in Verstappen's ability to achieve similar milestones.

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen on the podium at the United States Grand Prix

Repeating dominance 'not possible'

"I trust Max to do that too," said the 80-year-old.

"It's highly likely that he will win more world championships.

"However, I don't think another season like this one, with 21 wins in 22 races, is possible."

While Verstappen's dominance in the 2023 season has rewritten the record books, Marko acknowledges the unique circumstances that contributed to this extraordinary feat.

The synergy of a remarkable car in the RB19, an exceptionally motivated team, and the unparalleled talent of Max Verstappen converged to create a season that may stand as an unmatched chapter in F1 history.

As Verstappen continues to etch his legacy, the anticipation of future successes lingers, albeit with the acknowledgement that replicating the sheer dominance of the 2023 season might be an unparalleled challenge.

