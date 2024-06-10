Kravitz suffers SOAKING after F1 figure’s exit

Sky F1 legend Ted Kravitz received a soggy embrace after the Canadian Grand Prix, meaning it wasn't just the drivers impacted by the wet this weekend.

The pit-lane reporter was conducting his iconic post-show sequence, 'Ted's notebook', when a dripping-wet Williams team member arrived just in time for a soaked farewell.

Ben Towse, social media manager for the Williams Formula 1 team, could be seen squelching through the paddock, shoes in hand, visibly drenched.

After approaching the mic to explain his shivering state, Kravitz thanked Towse for not going in for a hug.

That soon changed after encouragement from Towse, leaving his final mark in the form of a thankful hug between the pair.

Speaking to Kravitz, Towse said: "I have ended up in the river, courtesy of Alex Albon!

“I am leaving the sport for a little while, but yeah, if there’s some way to go out, it was that way!”

Alex Albon evidently has a playful relationship with members of the Williams team

Logan Sargeant has had a far from ideal season with the team

A Williams weekend to forget

On-track, Williams were far from making a splash with their performance in Canada, finishing the round with a double DNF from Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Albon showed promise after demonstrating one of the best overtakes of the season, doing the double on Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.

After a collision with Sainz however, Albon DNF'd, bringing the masterclass to a swift end.

His American team-mate appeared to be feeling the pressure amidst discussion around his place in F1, spinning out twice in the same session, dampening spirits in the garage.

