close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Kravitz suffers SOAKING after F1 figure’s exit

Kravitz suffers SOAKING after F1 figure’s exit

Kravitz suffers SOAKING after F1 figure’s exit

Kravitz suffers SOAKING after F1 figure’s exit

Sky F1 legend Ted Kravitz received a soggy embrace after the Canadian Grand Prix, meaning it wasn't just the drivers impacted by the wet this weekend.

The pit-lane reporter was conducting his iconic post-show sequence, 'Ted's notebook', when a dripping-wet Williams team member arrived just in time for a soaked farewell.

F1 Headlines: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change as Ferrari star 'signs secret deal'

READ MORE: FIA confirm Ricciardo PENALTY after frustrating Canadian Grand Prix error

Ben Towse, social media manager for the Williams Formula 1 team, could be seen squelching through the paddock, shoes in hand, visibly drenched.

After approaching the mic to explain his shivering state, Kravitz thanked Towse for not going in for a hug.

That soon changed after encouragement from Towse, leaving his final mark in the form of a thankful hug between the pair.

Speaking to Kravitz, Towse said: "I have ended up in the river, courtesy of Alex Albon!

“I am leaving the sport for a little while, but yeah, if there’s some way to go out, it was that way!”

Alex Albon evidently has a playful relationship with members of the Williams team
Logan Sargeant has had a far from ideal season with the team

A Williams weekend to forget

On-track, Williams were far from making a splash with their performance in Canada, finishing the round with a double DNF from Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Albon showed promise after demonstrating one of the best overtakes of the season, doing the double on Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.

After a collision with Sainz however, Albon DNF'd, bringing the masterclass to a swift end.

His American team-mate appeared to be feeling the pressure amidst discussion around his place in F1, spinning out twice in the same session, dampening spirits in the garage.

READ MORE: Sainz 'signs contract' with next F1 team after legal approval

Related

Mercedes Max Verstappen Ferrari FIA Canadian Grand Prix Ted Kravitz
Newey reveals KEY to F1 car design amid talks over latest project
Latest F1 News

Newey reveals KEY to F1 car design amid talks over latest project

  • June 5, 2024 11:57
F1 star emerges as SURPRISE name to replace struggling Sargeant
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star emerges as SURPRISE name to replace struggling Sargeant

  • May 23, 2024 12:57

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Kravitz suffers SOAKING after F1 figure’s exit

  • 35 minutes ago
Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen's life saving swerve and F1 star's amazing double overtake - FIVE things you may have missed at the Canadian GP

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Villeneuve delivers LEGENDARY list of F1 put downs as no driver or team safe

  • 2 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

Brutal Hamilton SLAMS Canada GP as one of 'worst races'

  • 2 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

Dangerous F1 fan issue in Canada prompts major FIA review

  • 3 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • Today 08:27
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x