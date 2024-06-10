F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Canadian GP which had it all including overtakes, safety cars and a Ferrari nightmare, but it saw Lewis Hamilton endure a shattering end to the race.

Angela Cullen finds new groove ahead of rain-hit race

Angela Cullen has found a new groove as she enjoys IndyCar success with racing star Marcus Armstrong.

FIA BLUNDER as F1 star summoned for bizarre issue

The FIA have made an error in their investigation into Yuki Tsunoda's strange national anthem-related infringement.

F1 helmet horror as Kravitz rips Ricciardo’s ‘sticky mess’

Ted Kravitz has jovially mocked Daniel Ricciardo’s helmet for the Canadian Grand Prix, describing it as a ‘sticky mess’.

Official source makes EMBARRASSING blunder involving F1 star

Pirelli have made a huge factual error whilst demonstrating their support publicly for an under-fire Formula 1 star.

