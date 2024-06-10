F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove
F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove
Max Verstappen won a thrilling Canadian GP which had it all including overtakes, safety cars and a Ferrari nightmare, but it saw Lewis Hamilton endure a shattering end to the race.
Angela Cullen finds new groove ahead of rain-hit race
Angela Cullen has found a new groove as she enjoys IndyCar success with racing star Marcus Armstrong.
FIA BLUNDER as F1 star summoned for bizarre issue
The FIA have made an error in their investigation into Yuki Tsunoda's strange national anthem-related infringement.
F1 helmet horror as Kravitz rips Ricciardo’s ‘sticky mess’
Ted Kravitz has jovially mocked Daniel Ricciardo’s helmet for the Canadian Grand Prix, describing it as a ‘sticky mess’.
Official source makes EMBARRASSING blunder involving F1 star
Pirelli have made a huge factual error whilst demonstrating their support publicly for an under-fire Formula 1 star.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul