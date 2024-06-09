Official source makes EMBARRASSING blunder involving F1 star

Pirelli have made a huge factual error whilst demonstrating their support publicly for an under-fire Formula 1 star.

The Italian manufacturer has been F1’s sole tyre supplier since 2011, and will maintain these exclusive rights until 2027.

Pirelli have frequently come under fire for their tyres, most recently from Lewis Hamilton after the Miami Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion argued the peakiness of the current tyres was ‘frustrating’ as Hamilton struggled to find a working window.

Pirelli exclusively supply tyres to F1

Lewis Hamilton has criticised Pirelli's tyres this season

Pirelli fight for F1 driver to retain seat

A number of current drivers on the F1 grid have been coming under some intense scrutiny of late, including Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo was the subject of a brutal rant delivered by world champion Jacques Villeneuve, with the Canadian asking ‘why’ the Aussie was still in F1.

The champion also discredited Ricciardo’s entire career, insisting he beat Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull because the German driver was ‘burnt out’, and remained in F1 because of his ‘image’.

Ricciardo is not the only driver to come under fire from critics, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll incurring criticism across the majority of his career thus far.

Lance Stroll receives support from unlikely source

The two drivers were involved in a dramatic crash at the Chinese GP earlier in the season, with Ricciardo launching into a foul-mouthed rant about Stroll.

Stroll has also been criticised for the disparity between his performances and those of his Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso.

However, the Canadian received support from an unlikely source in the build up to his home grand prix, with Pirelli dedicating a whole article to why he deserves a seat in F1.

In a social media post sharing the article, Pirelli inaccurately reported that Stroll had three race victories in order to bolster their cause.

“Lance Stroll is one of the least-regarded local hero drivers in #F1, yet with his three victories and 151 Grand Prix races he has proven that he deserves his place in @F1,” the tyre manufacturer wrote.

Lance Stroll is one of the least-regarded local hero drivers in #F1, yet with his three victories and 151 Grand Prix races he has proven that he deserves his place in @F1 . https://t.co/VeQL2TdT82 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) June 8, 2024

