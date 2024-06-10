Dangerous F1 fan issue in Canada prompts major FIA review
The Canadian Grand Prix race promoter, Octane Racing Group, have landed in hot water with the FIA after serious safety breaches after the race.
The stewards have been kept busy following a number of crashes during a dramatic grand prix.
Wet weather at lights out led to a number of incidents, and one investigated by the FIA was Daniel Ricciardo's false start, for which the Australian received a five-second penalty.
Third-placed George Russell and P5 finisher Oscar Piastri had also been summoned as the two butted heads at the final chicane in the closing laps.
What are the FIA investigating?
Whilst the stewards typically deal with driver infringements, the race organiser were found in breach of safety measures with the FIA stating that video evidence showed "a large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and access the track in several areas while the race was finishing and cars were still on track. The security measures and/or security officers and/or equipment which were expected to be in place for the Event were not either enforced or were not sufficient resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators and drivers."
In a note addressed to all officials and teams, the stewards summoned Octane Racing Group regarding a 'spectator track invasion prior to the conclusion of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix'.
Octane admitted security measures failed in an 'unacceptable situation' and would carry out an immediate investigation ahead of the next Canadian GP, and that they were disappointed having already tried to improve resources on safety.
FIA stewards in response have now demanded a remediation plan to address the issues by the end of September and requested the governing body to carry out their own review into the matter, warning that a repeat incident would risk a 'significant financial penalty'.
After the chequered flag, drivers perform a cool down lap before returning to the pits. It is unclear at what point any fans commenced a 'spectator track invasion'.
A race organiser was also summoned for a similar incident at the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
In that instance, the organiser was ordered to present a 'formal remediation plan' to the FIA to address concerns, and were referred to the World Motor Sports Council for further investigation.
This also happened at the Australian Grand Prix in 2023, but race organisers there did not face further penalty from the World Motor Sports Council.
