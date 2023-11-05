Brazilian Grand Prix TRACK INVASION sparks stewards summons after F1 race

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 5 November 2023 21:31 - Updated: 21:31

A representative from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix organisation has been summoned to the stewards following a spectator track invasion prior to the end of the race.

In a similar fashion to the Australian Grand Prix, the stewards have summoned the event organisers over what appears to be fans having access to the circuit before its conclusion.

A statement from the stewards said: "A representative from the Sao Paulo F1 Organisation is required to report to the Stewards... [over a] spectator track invasion prior to the conclusion of the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix."

In what is a rather unusual summons, the stewards heard from a representative of the grand prix at 17:15 local time (20:15 GMT) to ascertain exactly what took place.

Has there been a summons for track invasions before?

Fans were seen climbing fences at the Australian Grand Prix in April this year

Although still unclear what exactly happened in Brazil, back in April at the Australian Grand Prix, the stewards were dealing with a similar problem.

Fans were able to get onto the track while the cars were still on track and the corporation did apologise for the incident.

Some spectators were seen climbing fences and squeezing through tight gaps to get onto the track for the end of the race.

As well as a thorough investigation into the incident, the FIA asked the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to produce an extensive remediation plan.

In an attempt to clarify the next steps, Sky Sports' pit-lane reporter, Ted Kravitz, revealed that a track invasion 'normally results in promises from the track that it will never happen again' and that the organisers 'usually get a fine of some sort'.

