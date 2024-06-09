Angela Cullen finds new groove ahead of rain-hit race

Angela Cullen has found a new groove as she enjoys IndyCar success with racing star Marcus Armstrong.

The physio worked alongside Lewis Hamilton from 2016-2023, acting as a friend and confidante over his championship winning years.

However, Cullen left Formula 1 last year moving on to new adventures in her life and career, including a solo paragliding flight.

Hamilton insists the pair remain friends, and has praised Cullen for the energy she brings to her work, which she has since transferred across the pond.

Angela Cullen was seen alongside Lewis Hamilton most race weekends

Cullen now trains Marcus Armstrong

Cullen transfers Hamilton wisdom to IndyCar

Cullen now trains IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong who competes in the American series for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The physio has had a positive impact on Armstrong’s career, with his results steadily improving throughout the season, culminating in a third place, and podium at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Armstrong and Cullen are capitalising on this upturn in form, with the Kiwi qualifying P3 in wet conditions for the recent grand prix at Road America - edging closer to a maiden IndyCar victory.

Before the rain hit session Cullen posted a montage of Armstrong heading to the Road America event with the caption, ‘we’ll be dancing’.

Armstrong has praised Cullen for the impact she has had on his career, bringing with her wisdom from her championship winning years with Lewis Hamilton.

“She has all the experience in the world. She’s seen championships won, she’s seen how it’s done by Mercedes and all of that,” Armstrong said in an interview with the Associated Press.

“So having her on board is a source of inspiration and guidance and motivation.”

“We’ve been working together not that long and I don’t even know how I managed races without her because she helps me to first off eliminate the distraction, because there’s so many distractions in this sport.

And our whole goal is performance driven. If it’s not delivering performance, then we’re not going to do it,” Armstrong added.

