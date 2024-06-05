FIA tease MASSIVE F1 announcement on social media
FIA tease MASSIVE F1 announcement on social media
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, is set to make a major announcement after teasing fans in a new social media post.
The FIA write the rulebook for F1 and dish out the penalties, whilst also looking to advance the sport's ever-improving safety measures.
F1 Headlines: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed
READ MORE: Schumacher family 'forced to sell' champion's personal items
The body has come under fire recently for a variety of things, including drivers complaining about penalty points to boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem being investigated - and cleared - regarding accusations that he interfered with the organisation of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
But with the FIA's next announcement, they are looking to the future, as their latest post on social media teased.
What are the FIA planning to announce?
The FIA have teased the next era of F1 with a post referencing the 2026 regulations, the next technical shake-up which will see new, more sustainable engines and a host of other changes.
On X, the governing body posted a short video with text reading '2026 regulations', alongside the caption "D-1 [days minus one], get ready for a new era 🏁".
READ MORE: Red Bull F1 'in trouble' as team issues deepen for Horner
D-1, get ready for a new era 🏁— FIA (@fia) June 5, 2024
06.06.24 - 3.30pm CEST#FIA @F1 pic.twitter.com/oOT7OmDjSP
The post also revealed that there will be more information about the new era shared on June 6th, at 3.30pm CEST (2.30pm BST).
The new regulation announcement comes at a time where the pack is beginning to close up in what is the third year of the current regulations, which Red Bull mastered in 2022 and Mercedes suffered from after years of domination.
Exactly what is revealed in the FIA's announcement is yet to be seen, but it could provide more detailed insight into how the 2026 cars will look and operate.
READ MORE: F1 team AXE veteran title winning star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Cullen in emotional post to celebrate HUGE milestone with racing star
- 5 minutes ago
FIA tease MASSIVE F1 announcement on social media
- 1 hour ago
F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT
- 2 hours ago
F1 boss praises star's commitment despite impending exit
- 3 hours ago
FIA faces MAJOR dilemma ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- Today 18:57
Mercedes set to support SURPRISE F1 star in finding new team
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul