Red Bull F1 'in trouble' as team issues deepen for Horner

Christian Horner and Red Bull could be ‘in trouble’ after the team’s issues intensified following the Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 is not even halfway through its 2024 season, and Red Bull have already suffered multiple issues off and on-track.

These problems began pre-season when team boss Christian Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague.

He has since been cleared of any wrongdoing, however the controversy has resulted in a spat with key Red Bull figure Jos Verstappen, Max’s father.

Can the situation get worse for Red Bull?

In addition to the Horner controversy, Red Bull’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey has left the team.

The engineer will depart early in 2025, and has been hotly tipped to join Ferrari for his next F1 venture.

Compounding their misery, Red Bull endured a disastrous Monaco Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez crashing out on the opening lap and Max Verstappen only managing sixth in the race.

Red Bull’s rivals have been closing in on them gradually this season, culminating in a stunning victory for Lando Norris at the Miami Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc’s win in Monaco has also hinted that Red Bull’s dominance could be over, and a 2024 title fight is back on.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, former F1 strategy engineer, Bernie Collins, discussed Monaco and what it means for Red Bull going forward.

Was Monaco the beginning of the end for Red Bull?

“Red Bull have genuinely lost in Monaco,” Collins said.

“Red Bull don't seem that confident going forward and that's really exciting for us watching at home.

“Part of that parcel is the fact that Ferrari have two guys regularly very close together on track and regularly taking good points.

“Those types of things will stand them in stead for the rest of the year and that's where Red Bull really need to start questioning things a little bit.”

“If McLaren and Red Bull continue to improve or if McLaren and Ferrari continue to improve then Red Bull are in trouble.”

