FIA BLUNDER as F1 star summoned for bizarre issue

The FIA have made an error in their investigation into Yuki Tsunoda's strange national anthem-related infringement.

The inquiry compounds what turned out to be a dire Sunday for the Japanese driver, who missed out on points after spinning across the run-off at turn eight late on.

It was not the ideal way to celebrate the news that Visa Cash App RB had extended his contract, though Daniel Ricciardo did salvage points for the team in P8.

Max Verstappen was the eventual winner of a chaotic wet-to-dry Canadian Grand Prix, coming home ahead of Lando Norris and George Russell.

Why is Tsunoda under investigation?

Tsunoda's spin from P9 on lap 67 was his most dramatic moment of the day, but he is being looked into by the stewards for a separate reason.

The 24-year-old has been summoned for an 'alleged breach of Article 19.4 b) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations – Late for National Anthem'.

It is actually Article 19.4 c) which states that 'no less than fourteen (14) minutes before the scheduled start of the formation lap all drivers must be present at the front of the grid for the playing of the national anthem'.

Therefore, the stewards are alleging that Tsunoda arrived at the front of the grid later than 14 minutes prior to the formation lap, assuming that they intended to refer to 19.4c rather than b.

Article 19.4b refers to the 30-minute drivers parade, which also must be attended, and takes place two hours and 10 minutes before the formation lap begins.

