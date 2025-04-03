Hamilton and Ferrari in FIA inspection as F1 star summoned at Japanese GP - F1 Recap

close global

The FIA confirmed ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix that both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were subject to more inspections following on from their disqualifications in China.

FIA summon Tsunoda's Red Bull in Japanese GP procedure

Yuki Tsunoda's RB21 has been summoned by the FIA ahead of the star's debut with Red Bull at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen doubles down on Red Bull 'bullying' criticism

Max Verstappen has spoken out after he liked a comment claiming Red Bull’s sacking of Liam Lawson was akin to ‘bullying’ following the announcement.

Schumacher fears F1 star has made 'career ending' mistake... and it's NOT Lawson

Ralf Schumacher has argued that Yuki Tsunoda’s promotion to Red Bull could be ‘career-ending’, especially if he is unable to perform better than Liam Lawson at the F1 team.

Roscoe Hamilton 'replaced' as new pooch makes Ferrari appearance

Lewis Hamilton fans will have to wait a little longer for Roscoe Hamilton’s Ferrari debut, as the team pranked the champion by introducing a new pooch into the garage at the Japanese Grand Prix.

