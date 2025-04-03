Hamilton and Ferrari in FIA inspection as F1 star summoned at Japanese GP - F1 Recap
Hamilton and Ferrari in FIA inspection as F1 star summoned at Japanese GP - F1 Recap
The FIA confirmed ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix that both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were subject to more inspections following on from their disqualifications in China.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA summon Tsunoda's Red Bull in Japanese GP procedure
Yuki Tsunoda's RB21 has been summoned by the FIA ahead of the star's debut with Red Bull at the Japanese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen doubles down on Red Bull 'bullying' criticism
Max Verstappen has spoken out after he liked a comment claiming Red Bull’s sacking of Liam Lawson was akin to ‘bullying’ following the announcement.
➡️ READ MORE
Schumacher fears F1 star has made 'career ending' mistake... and it's NOT Lawson
Ralf Schumacher has argued that Yuki Tsunoda’s promotion to Red Bull could be ‘career-ending’, especially if he is unable to perform better than Liam Lawson at the F1 team.
➡️ READ MORE
Roscoe Hamilton 'replaced' as new pooch makes Ferrari appearance
Lewis Hamilton fans will have to wait a little longer for Roscoe Hamilton’s Ferrari debut, as the team pranked the champion by introducing a new pooch into the garage at the Japanese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton and Ferrari in FIA inspection as F1 star summoned at Japanese GP - F1 Recap
- 22 minutes ago
Roscoe Hamilton 'replaced' as new pooch makes Ferrari appearance
- 1 hour ago
NEW F1 team principal hailed in official statement ahead of debut
- 2 hours ago
FIA summon Tsunoda's Red Bull in Japanese GP procedure
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen doubles down on Red Bull 'bullying' criticism
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton FINALLY issues statement on Ferrari disqualification
- Yesterday 19:26