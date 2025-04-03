FIA summon Tsunoda's Red Bull in Japanese GP procedure

Yuki Tsunoda's RB21 has been summoned by the FIA ahead of the star's debut with Red Bull at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Tsunoda is racing with the main Red Bull team for the first time this weekend, following the demotion of Liam Lawson after just two grands prix weekends.

The Japanese racer takes to his home track decked out in Red Bull gear, having previously raced in four full seasons with the outfit's sister team Racing Bulls.

Now, it has been confirmed by the FIA that Tsunoda's RB21, featuring an iconic Japanese flag-themed livery to celebrate Red Bull's partnership with Honda, has been selected for a car display procedure ahead of the weekend.

Certain cars are chosen for this procedure ahead of every race weekend, with the machinery presented outside the team's garage for fans and media to look around.

Tsunoda's Red Bull debut

Now 24 years old, Tsunoda has had to be patient at Racing Bulls, while a number of driver changes have happened around him.

Max Verstappen will be Tsunoda's sixth team-mate in four years, as Red Bull have partnered him with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Lawson and Nyck de Vries.

Despite defeating all of his various team-mates in the last two seasons, it was Lawson who was originally chosen for the promotion to the main Red Bull team to replace Sergio Perez at the end of the 2024 season.

However, that partnership lasted just two races, with Tsunoda now finally being called upon to make his full grand prix debut with Red Bull at his home race at the Suzuka International Circuit.

The summoning of Tsunoda's Red Bull confirmed by the official FIA document is a routine procedure that happens ahead of every race weekend, with different cars selected at each race. Tsunoda's car will also be joined by Esteban Ocon's Haas and Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber as part of the morning display.

