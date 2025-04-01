Red Bull confirm legendary return for driver debut

Red Bull Formula 1 team have confirmed a legendary return at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, with an all-white livery reveal.

The race in Suzuka will mark the debut drive at the main team for newly promoted Yuki Tsunoda due to Red Bull's decision to swap the Japanese racer with Liam Lawson after just two rounds of the 2025 championship.

All eyes will be on Tsunoda this weekend to see how he fares in his first race with Christian Horner's outfit, with the pressure ramped up due to the third round of the season being his home race.

As Red Bull celebrate a new partnership with Tsunoda, who the team's F1 advisor Helmut Marko has insisted will last at least until the end of the year, they will also be paying tribute to the end of another vital partnership in the sport.

Red Bull reveal iconic livery return in Honda tribute

Red Bull have been using Honda power units since the partnership with the Japanese motorsport giant began in 2019, but this season marks the last year that the two brands will work together.

The 2025 grand prix at Suzuka will be Red Bull's last Japanese GP in association with Honda before they make a full return to the sport as an engine supplier for Aston Martin from 2026 onwards, to coincide with the sport's regulations overhaul.

As a tribute to Honda at what will also be their home race, Tsunoda and his new team-mate Max Verstappen will be piloting what fans have affectionately named, 'the white bull'.

The all-white Red Bull livery previously ran at the 2021 Turkish GP in tribute to the Japanese event which had been cancelled the year before, and now, Red Bull have taken to social media to reveal the new look for 2025 following speculation from fans.

The 2025 edition will see the Red Bull depart from its usual colourway of red, yellow and navy blue to instead feature a predominantly white car with black and red detailing.

Red Bull posted the first pictures via their 'X' account with the accompanying caption: "The return of THE iconic livery."

The return of THE iconic livery 🤍 pic.twitter.com/3xU0FA3EzN — Oracle Red Bull Racing | オラクル・レッドブルレーシング (@redbullracing) April 1, 2025

