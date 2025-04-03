Roscoe Hamilton 'replaced' as new pooch makes Ferrari appearance

Lewis Hamilton fans will have to wait a little longer for Roscoe Hamilton’s Ferrari debut, as the team pranked the champion by introducing a new pooch into the garage at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Ferrari took to social media to announce ‘Roscoe’s first appearance in the garage’ at Suzuka, but their video did not live up to the tease in the caption.

Instead, the Ferrari team introduced a new pooch to the garage and continued to lavish the Roscoe lookalike with attention.

The video showed Hamilton laughing as the Ferrari team presented him with a stuffed toy that closely resembled Roscoe, but undeniably left fans wanting more as they still await Roscoe’s first actual Ferrari appearance.

When will Roscoe return to the F1 paddock?

Roscoe Hamilton is currently enjoying some time out from the limelight at home, where Hamilton has kept fans up to date with Roscoe's antics on TikTok and Instagram, whether he is enjoying a game of backgammon or chomping on a piece of celery.

The champion announced last year that his dog was also an ambassador for vegan dog food brand Brambles, and perhaps Roscoe’s latest health-kick is all an attempt to prepare for his paddock appearances in 2025.

Roscoe was last spotted in the paddock at the 2024 British Grand Prix, sporting a red LH44 harness following the announcement that Hamilton would be joining Ferrari.

Since then, Roscoe has enjoyed a meet up with Hamilton’s Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and his dog, Leo Leclerc; but fans await their first official Ferrari paddock link up.

'A whole news article, dedicated to a dog's paddock return! Really?' I hear you scoff.

Well, the Tifosi take such matters seriously, with Roscoe and Leo as equally respected and admired as Ferrari's drivers and team principal by their fans.

Over the past few years, Ferrari fans have taken to editing their heroes onto the bodies of saints, showing that in the Tifosi's eyes F1 is not just a sport but also a religion.

Roscoe and Leo have since joined Hamilton, Leclerc and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur in these ecclesiastical tributes, with Saint Roscoe and Leo now firmly accepted by the Tifosi.

