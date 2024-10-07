Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement

Lewis Hamilton has issued an ‘exciting’ update about the health of his dog Roscoe in a statement via his Instagram page.

Roscoe Hamilton is almost as famous as his seven-time world champion dad, amassing 1.1 million followers on Instagram under the username @roscoelovescoco.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussed as Wolff reveals SHOCK signing

READ MORE: Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe

Hamilton introduced his two bulldogs, Roscoe and Coco, to the F1 paddock in 2013 when he first adopted the two pups.

However, Coco sadly died in 2020 after suffering a heart attack, leaving Roscoe unaccompanied in paddock appearances since.

Roscoe Hamilton seen sporting a (Ferrari?) red harness

Leo Leclerc has attempted to snatch Roscoe's crown in the paddock

Roscoe Hamilton bounces back with new regime

In recent months, a new F1 pooch has come to snatch Roscoe’s paddock crown, with Charles Leclerc’s pup, Leo, often seen in the arms of girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux.

Instead of giving into jealousy, however, Roscoe demonstrated his good nature during a puppy play-date with Leo, organised by future Ferrari team-mates Hamilton and Leclerc.

Roscoe has also been seen sporting Ferrari colours on his Instagram, with the dog rocking a red harness in a recent post, as he looks forward to Hamilton's upcoming move.

Hamilton has since provided an update on the health of his four-legged friend, in a statement regarding Roscoe’s switch to plant-based food.

The bulldog was pictured in the post looking healthy, and happily nibbling on his new vegan dinner as he switches to his owner's plant-based diet.

“I’m excited to announce that Roscoe and I have teamed up with @‌bramblepets, the first 100% plant-based fresh food for dogs,” Hamilton wrote.

“Health is really important to me and those same standards apply when it comes to Roscoe. I’ve invested in Bramble because it meets those standards.

“It’s made from clean ingredients, formulated by veterinary nutritionists, and has the science to back it up.

“Most importantly Roscoe loves it. His energy levels are higher, his coat is shinier and his skin is healthier. It’s like he’s a puppy again. I hope your dogs love it as much as my boy Roscoe does.”

READ MORE: Hamilton EXCITED to start a family as F1 star issues major update

Related