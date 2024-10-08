close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen takes legal action as Norris reveals rival HATRED

Max Verstappen has taken legal action by trademarking an iconic saying following a Lando Norris comment earlier this season.

Norris reveals rival 'HATE' in stunning Verstappen claim

Lando Norris has revealed his Formula 1 rival ‘hate’ in a stunning claim about his championship battle with Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet receives DREAM invitation

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has received the invitation of her dreams as she unveiled a luxurious gift to her fans on social media.

Red Bull boss blames girlfriend for F1 stars' downfall

A Red Bull boss has blamed a ‘girlfriend’ for being responsible for the downfall of certain Formula 1 stars.

Record Hamilton title bid handed extraordinary blow

For many, Lewis Hamilton's dream of becoming an eight-time Formula 1 world champion died at the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But what if it ended much, much earlier in his career?

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 McLaren Lando Norris Kelly Piquet
F1 Standings

