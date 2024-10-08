F1 News Today: Verstappen takes legal action as Norris reveals rival HATRED
F1 News Today: Verstappen takes legal action as Norris reveals rival HATRED
Max Verstappen has taken legal action by trademarking an iconic saying following a Lando Norris comment earlier this season.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris reveals rival 'HATE' in stunning Verstappen claim
Lando Norris has revealed his Formula 1 rival ‘hate’ in a stunning claim about his championship battle with Max Verstappen.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet receives DREAM invitation
Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has received the invitation of her dreams as she unveiled a luxurious gift to her fans on social media.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull boss blames girlfriend for F1 stars' downfall
A Red Bull boss has blamed a ‘girlfriend’ for being responsible for the downfall of certain Formula 1 stars.
➡️ READ MORE
Record Hamilton title bid handed extraordinary blow
For many, Lewis Hamilton's dream of becoming an eight-time Formula 1 world champion died at the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But what if it ended much, much earlier in his career?
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Verstappen takes legal action as Norris reveals rival HATRED
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton issues MAJOR health update as Ricciardo spotted with NEW team - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet receives DREAM invitation
- Yesterday 23:02
Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe
- Yesterday 21:51
Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement
- Yesterday 21:01
Record Hamilton title bid handed extraordinary blow
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec