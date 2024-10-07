Red Bull boss blames girlfriend for F1 stars' downfall
Red Bull boss blames girlfriend for F1 stars' downfall
A Red Bull boss has blamed a ‘girlfriend’ for being responsible for the downfall of certain Formula 1 stars.
Visa Cash App RB have made two mid-season driver swaps during the past couple of years, with Nyck de Vries dropped in 2023 which allowed Daniel Ricciardo to return to the sport.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussed as Wolff reveals SHOCK signing
READ MORE: Norris reveals rival 'HATE' in stunning Verstappen claim
However, the Aussie star has failed to deliver consistently at RB in 2024, being outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
Following speculation that the Singapore GP would be his last race, Ricciardo was axed by the team in favour of Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, who will replace Ricciardo for the remainder of the season.
Why did Daniel Ricciardo struggle in 2024?
The reason for Ricciardo’s decline in performance has been widely debated since he was axed from McLaren at the end of 2022, with Christian Horner claiming he picked up ‘bad habits’ at the team.
On the other hand, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko claimed he no longer possessed his ‘killer instinct’, including his trademark late braking style and ‘uncompromising overtaking’.
Lawson’s promotion to F1 demonstrates Red Bull’s re-commitment to youth, after rival teams, such as Mercedes, have opted to sign younger talents like Kimi Antonelli.
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFERS' revealed as star tipped for astonishing F1 return
When asked in an interview with MotorSport-Total.com whether Marko was impressed by Antonelli, and if he could be the next Max Verstappen, the 81-year-old remained unconvinced.
"I was impressed by his speed," Marko said.
"Max is Max. [Antonelli] has to prove that first. He has to get results now."
When discussing whether Antonelli is a great talent Marko reveals it is ‘not guaranteed’, even if he has had an impressive junior career, claiming that many factors can cause a driver’s decline, including having a ‘girlfriend’.
"There is a driver who then loses his motivation, gets a girlfriend or loses his grip. It has all happened before," Marko added.
READ MORE: F1 boss hints at Ricciardo RETIREMENT after Red Bull snub
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Record Hamilton title bid handed extraordinary blow
- 42 minutes ago
Norris reveals rival 'HATE' in stunning Verstappen claim
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull boss blames girlfriend for F1 stars' downfall
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussed as Wolff reveals SHOCK signing
- Today 15:41
Verstappen takes legal action after Norris comments
- Today 13:59
F1 News Today: Ricciardo ‘search’ underway as F1 star celebrates ENGAGEMENT
- Today 13:24
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec