Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe

Daniel Ricciardo has been spotted with a ‘new team’ following his axing from Formula 1.

Visa Cash App RB announced that the Aussie star had been dropped by the team after the Singapore Grand Prix, with Liam Lawson replacing Ricciardo for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Ricciardo was initially tipped to replace a struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull, however his failure to eclipse team-mate Yuki Tsunoda severed this opportunity.

Not only did Ricciardo fail to dominate Tsunoda, but it was the Japanese driver who delivered consistently for RB, and was rewarded with a contract for next season.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed after the Singapore GP
Can Liam Lawson perform better than Daniel Ricciardo?

What will Daniel Ricciardo do next after F1 exit?

Since leaving F1, there has been increased speculation about what the 35-year-old will do next with his career.

F1’s US audience have embraced Ricciardo, whose personable demeanour has attracted fans to the sport through Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has tipped Ricciardo for a role in front of the camera, whether for the media or through a documentary, with the star currently co-producing F1 comedy series Downforce.

Reports have also claimed he could race elsewhere, ranging from a return home to Australia for the Supercars Championship, or across the pond to NASCAR.

Daniel Ricciardo's next career move is eagerly anticipated by fans

However, Ricciardo has recently been spotted by fans on social media with a new ‘team’ as he was filmed with the Gypsy Tales podcast team.

A video circulating on social media depicted Ricciardo smiling as he was dressed in racing gear preparing to get on a motocross bike in a caption that read “team effort @gypsytalespodcast @coreywilson @danielricciardo.”

Ricciardo also appeared on American motocross racer Adam Cianciarulo's Instagram, dressed in a racing suit in a caption that read “rode pit bikes for 8 hours yesterday, and it was glorious.”

