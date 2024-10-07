Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe
Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe
Daniel Ricciardo has been spotted with a ‘new team’ following his axing from Formula 1.
Visa Cash App RB announced that the Aussie star had been dropped by the team after the Singapore Grand Prix, with Liam Lawson replacing Ricciardo for the remainder of the 2024 season.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussed as Wolff reveals SHOCK signing
READ MORE: Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement
Ricciardo was initially tipped to replace a struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull, however his failure to eclipse team-mate Yuki Tsunoda severed this opportunity.
Not only did Ricciardo fail to dominate Tsunoda, but it was the Japanese driver who delivered consistently for RB, and was rewarded with a contract for next season.
What will Daniel Ricciardo do next after F1 exit?
Since leaving F1, there has been increased speculation about what the 35-year-old will do next with his career.
F1’s US audience have embraced Ricciardo, whose personable demeanour has attracted fans to the sport through Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has tipped Ricciardo for a role in front of the camera, whether for the media or through a documentary, with the star currently co-producing F1 comedy series Downforce.
Reports have also claimed he could race elsewhere, ranging from a return home to Australia for the Supercars Championship, or across the pond to NASCAR.
READ MORE: Racing star BANNED after dangerous crash
However, Ricciardo has recently been spotted by fans on social media with a new ‘team’ as he was filmed with the Gypsy Tales podcast team.
A video circulating on social media depicted Ricciardo smiling as he was dressed in racing gear preparing to get on a motocross bike in a caption that read “team effort @gypsytalespodcast @coreywilson @danielricciardo.”
Ricciardo also appeared on American motocross racer Adam Cianciarulo's Instagram, dressed in a racing suit in a caption that read “rode pit bikes for 8 hours yesterday, and it was glorious.”
READ MORE: Hamilton EXCITED to start a family as F1 star issues major update
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet receives DREAM invitation
- 30 minutes ago
Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement
- 2 hours ago
Record Hamilton title bid handed extraordinary blow
- 3 hours ago
Norris reveals rival 'HATE' in stunning Verstappen claim
- Today 18:50
Red Bull boss blames girlfriend for F1 stars' downfall
- Today 17:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec