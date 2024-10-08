McLaren SIGN former F1 driver's teen sensation son
McLaren SIGN former F1 driver's teen sensation son
McLaren have announced the signing of a former Formula 1 driver’s teen sensation son.
The Woking-based outfit have emerged as the team to beat this year, and currently lead Red Bull in the constructors’ championship by 41 points.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen takes legal action as Norris reveals rival HATRED
READ MORE: Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement
Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have maximised their results for the team this season, with the pair achieving five wins between them in 2024.
As a result of McLaren’s swing in performance, Norris is hunting Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title with 52 points separating them with six races remaining.
McLaren announce sensational signing
Whilst McLaren possess one of the strongest line-ups in F1, they are also committed to ensuring this talent runs throughout their junior ranks.
The team have recently announced that the son of former F1 driver Luca Badoer, Brando Badoer, will be joining the McLaren Driver Development programme.
Italian-born Badoer Sr competed with Scuderia Italia, Minardi and Forti in the 1990s, whilst also acting as test and reserve driver for Ferrari from 1998 to 2010, taking Felipe Massa's place for two races in 2009 when the Brazilian was injured.
Badoer's 18-year-old son recently competed in the Italian F4 Championship, where he scored five podiums with two second-place finishes at Imola and Monza.
Badoer Jr will step up to Formula 3 next season where he will race for Prema and alongside fellow McLaren junior Ugo Ugochukwu.
“I am excited to join the McLaren Driver Development programme,” he said in a statement.
READ MORE: McLaren sign Red Bull F1 talent in MAJOR swoop
“It’s a fantastic opportunity to join a team with such a great racing heritage and a proven record for developing talent.
“Competing in the 2025 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Prema Racing will help continue my progression and I’d like to thank the whole team at McLaren for their support.
“I can’t wait to learn from the team’s guidance and get racing in the team’s iconic colours.”
READ MORE: Racing star BANNED after dangerous crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner BLAME claim made as Red Bull exits pile up
- 20 minutes ago
Damning FIA verdict given as Verstappen row rages
- 1 hour ago
McLaren SIGN former F1 driver's teen sensation son
- 2 hours ago
Key F1 figure charged in CORRUPTION case
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen takes legal action as Norris reveals rival HATRED
- Today 06:58
Hamilton issues MAJOR health update as Ricciardo spotted with NEW team - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec