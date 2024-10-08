McLaren SIGN former F1 driver's teen sensation son

McLaren have announced the signing of a former Formula 1 driver’s teen sensation son.

The Woking-based outfit have emerged as the team to beat this year, and currently lead Red Bull in the constructors’ championship by 41 points.

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have maximised their results for the team this season, with the pair achieving five wins between them in 2024.

As a result of McLaren’s swing in performance, Norris is hunting Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title with 52 points separating them with six races remaining.

McLaren have taken the lead in the constructors' championship

Can Lando Norris win the drivers' title?

McLaren announce sensational signing

Whilst McLaren possess one of the strongest line-ups in F1, they are also committed to ensuring this talent runs throughout their junior ranks.

The team have recently announced that the son of former F1 driver Luca Badoer, Brando Badoer, will be joining the McLaren Driver Development programme.

Italian-born Badoer Sr competed with Scuderia Italia, Minardi and Forti in the 1990s, whilst also acting as test and reserve driver for Ferrari from 1998 to 2010, taking Felipe Massa's place for two races in 2009 when the Brazilian was injured.

Badoer's 18-year-old son recently competed in the Italian F4 Championship, where he scored five podiums with two second-place finishes at Imola and Monza.

Badoer Jr will step up to Formula 3 next season where he will race for Prema and alongside fellow McLaren junior Ugo Ugochukwu.

“I am excited to join the McLaren Driver Development programme,” he said in a statement.

Brando Badoer will step up to F3 in 2025

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to join a team with such a great racing heritage and a proven record for developing talent.

“Competing in the 2025 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Prema Racing will help continue my progression and I’d like to thank the whole team at McLaren for their support.

“I can’t wait to learn from the team’s guidance and get racing in the team’s iconic colours.”

