Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet receives DREAM invitation
Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet receives DREAM invitation
Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has received the invitation of her dreams as she unveiled a luxurious gift to her fans on social media.
Piquet is best known as a Brazilian model and social media influencer, whilst also being the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussed as Wolff reveals SHOCK signing
READ MORE: Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe
The 35-year-old was previously in a relationship with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kyvat, with whom she shares a daughter, Penelope.
However, the pair split in 2019, and Piquet has been in a relationship with reigning F1 champion Verstappen since 2020.
Kelly Piquet reveals luxurious trip on social media
Piquet frequently shares snippets from her lavish life on Instagram, such as her attendance at Paris Fashion Week, and has been associated with luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Pepe Jeans.
Furthermore, Piquet also shares snaps of her enjoying quality time with her daughter and her family against the backdrop of stunning locations.
READ MORE: Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement
In a recent post on her Instagram story, Piquet has shared the ‘invitation of her dreams’ which includes a trip on the La Dolce Vita Orient Express.
"The invitation of my dreeeams!!! I've always been fascinated about the @orientexpress trips and hoped one day to be able to do one," she wrote.
The Brazilian un-boxed the invitation via a series of photos on her story, which depicted her ticket and a personalised written invitation to explore ‘eight iconic itineraries’, and a map of the journey through Italy.
READ MORE: Wolff and Verstappen reach AGREEMENT as Mercedes move decision made
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet receives DREAM invitation
- 29 minutes ago
Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement
- 2 hours ago
Record Hamilton title bid handed extraordinary blow
- 3 hours ago
Norris reveals rival 'HATE' in stunning Verstappen claim
- Today 18:50
Red Bull boss blames girlfriend for F1 stars' downfall
- Today 17:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec