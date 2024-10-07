Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet receives DREAM invitation

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has received the invitation of her dreams as she unveiled a luxurious gift to her fans on social media.

Piquet is best known as a Brazilian model and social media influencer, whilst also being the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet.

The 35-year-old was previously in a relationship with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kyvat, with whom she shares a daughter, Penelope.

However, the pair split in 2019, and Piquet has been in a relationship with reigning F1 champion Verstappen since 2020.

Kelly Piquet reveals luxurious trip on social media

Piquet frequently shares snippets from her lavish life on Instagram, such as her attendance at Paris Fashion Week, and has been associated with luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Pepe Jeans.

Furthermore, Piquet also shares snaps of her enjoying quality time with her daughter and her family against the backdrop of stunning locations.

In a recent post on her Instagram story, Piquet has shared the ‘invitation of her dreams’ which includes a trip on the La Dolce Vita Orient Express.

"The invitation of my dreeeams!!! I've always been fascinated about the @orientexpress trips and hoped one day to be able to do one," she wrote.

The Brazilian un-boxed the invitation via a series of photos on her story, which depicted her ticket and a personalised written invitation to explore ‘eight iconic itineraries’, and a map of the journey through Italy.

