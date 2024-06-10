F1 helmet horror as Kravitz rips Ricciardo’s ‘sticky mess’

Ted Kravitz has jovially mocked Daniel Ricciardo’s helmet for the Canadian Grand Prix, describing it as a ‘sticky mess’.

Ricciardo’s performances have been under scrutiny so far this season, after being eclipsed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda on multiple occasions.

F1 Headlines: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change as Ferrari star 'signs secret deal'

READ MORE: Ricciardo given F1 future boost after shock team switch emerges

The Japanese driver is currently tenth in the drivers’ championship, achieving consistent Q3 appearances and points finishes.

Ricciardo, on the other hand, has largely struggled in his RB car to match his team-mate's exploits.

Daniel Ricciardo has under performed in 2024 thus far

Yuki Tsunoda is tenth in the drivers' championship

Ricciardo under fire from Sky pundits

In addition to his on-track performances, Ricciardo has also come under fire for his aesthetic choices.

The Australian has run a syrup-themed helmet for the Canadian GP, which Kravitz and the rest of the Sky F1 commentary team found amusing

“Now Rachel I’m going to do this now, because I don’t want to get Crofty angry about helmet design changes, but have you seen the very amusing Daniel Ricciardo ‘Honey Badger maple syrup badger’ helmet?” Kravitz said.

“It’s hilarious!”

Rachel Brookes, also in commentary, agreed with Kravitz that the helmet was a ‘mess’ as the two continued to rip into the design.

“It looks like either someone has essentially gone there with a massive carton of maple syrup and just drizzled it on, or it looks like that trick you do if you’re particularly mean with your friends, if you smash an egg on their head and see the yoke go down,” Kravitz added

“It really looks a sticky mess for honey badger.”

“It triggers me to want to get a cloth and wipe it. That’s the problem, I want to go clean it for him!” Brookes added.

After remaining silent throughout the exchange, former world champion and Canadian Jacques Villeneuve chimed in:“A non-Canadian should not touch maple syrup. It’s our pride!”

READ MORE: Sainz 'signs contract' with next F1 team after legal approval

Related