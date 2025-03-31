close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Stunning Hulkenberg Red Bull transfer tipped as F1 team make HUGE Japanese GP change - F1 Recap

Stunning Hulkenberg Red Bull transfer tipped as F1 team make HUGE Japanese GP change - F1 Recap

Stunning Hulkenberg Red Bull transfer tipped as F1 team make HUGE Japanese GP change - F1 Recap

Stunning Hulkenberg Red Bull transfer tipped as F1 team make HUGE Japanese GP change - F1 Recap

Sauber star Nico Hulkenberg has been linked with a shock move to the Red Bull team by former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team announce major change for Japanese Grand Prix weekend

Haas have announced a major change for the Japanese Grand Prix on their social media accounts.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner in firing line as 'reckless' verdict given on Red Bull

Christian Horner and Red Bull have been criticised by Ralf Schumacher after their recent decision to drop Liam Lawson from the Formula 1 team after two races.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari deliver statement on Hamilton and Leclerc disqualifications

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has delivered his assessment on the reasons why Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Early concerns emerge over Tsunoda Red Bull demise

Early concerns have emerged over Yuki Tsunoda's promotion to drive for Red Bull Racing from the Japanese Grand Prix and beyond, as Formula 1 experts weigh in on the latest driver reshuffle among the Red Bull ranks.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Christian Horner Haas Nico Hulkenberg Ralf Schumacher
Ricciardo paddock return revealed as Red Bull confirm comeback for Japan - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo paddock return revealed as Red Bull confirm comeback for Japan - F1 Recap

  • March 30, 2025 23:42
Ricciardo triumph diminished as ‘threatening’ Red Bull call revealed - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo triumph diminished as ‘threatening’ Red Bull call revealed - F1 Recap

  • March 29, 2025 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Stunning Hulkenberg Red Bull transfer tipped as F1 team make HUGE Japanese GP change - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet issues update on new family arrival

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull

Perez return handed huge BOOST in scathing Red Bull verdict

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton reveals crucial health routine he does EVERY day

  • Yesterday 20:57
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 team announce major change for Japanese Grand Prix weekend

  • Yesterday 19:54
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner under pressure as team's controversial radio message saga takes new twist

  • Yesterday 19:26
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x