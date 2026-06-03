Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has recently opened up about his marriage to Alexandra Saint Mleux and fatherhood in a recent interview.

The Monegasque driver tied the knot with partner Alexandra in a small private ceremony ahead of the 2026 season, breaking the internet when the couple were spotted driving through Monte-Carlo in a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

Their lavish wedding pictures have since collected 21.8million likes collectively on Saint Mleux's Instagram, and that's before they even have the 'big party' with their second wedding taking place in 2027.

Would Leclerc Junior drive in F1?

In a recent interview with Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Leclerc discussed his marriage and how, if he one day becomes a father, he doesn't want his child to race in F1.

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Leclerc on marriage and fatherhood

On his marriage, and driving the iconic Testa Ross Leclerc said: "Wonderful, unforgettable. We had a small ceremony in Monte Carlo, then we'll have a bigger party later. I didn't think I'd be so excited, but when I got there I have to say there was a lot of excitement. That's a big contract!"

"We chose it together, with Alexandra. I showed her a few cars we could have for the day, and she immediately fell in love with the Testa Rossa."

Leclerc was honest when he was asked if he would be happy if his future child raced in F1, and said: "No, better not! I won't be the one to decide, but if I had to choose, I'd like him to do something else. Watching my younger brother, Arthur, compete is already a pain. I don't dare imagine having a child..."

When asked further about how his own mum, Pascale Leclerc, and whether she still gets nervous watching him out on track, he responded: "Maybe she's gotten used to it a little now, but yes, I think she'll always worry as a mother."

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